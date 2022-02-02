Clemson lands commitment from 4-star Alabama DL

Clemson is the college choice for a highly regarded defensive lineman from the Yellowhammer State.

Lanett (Ala.) four-star defensive tackle Caden Story announced his college decision Wednesday morning during a National Signing Day ceremony at his high school, choosing Clemson over his other finalists, Auburn and Florida.

Story (6-4, 280) is a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services, ranked as high as the No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 147 overall prospect in the 2022 class by 247Sports.

Story originally committed to Auburn last August but did not end up signing during the December early signing period, then reopened his recruitment on Jan. 16. He went to Florida for an official visit this past weekend after officially visiting Clemson the weekend prior.

Clemson made a great impression on Story during his official visit. A big factor in his recruitment was his strong and longstanding relationship with Clemson’s defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator, Nick Eason, who also recruited Story when Eason was at Auburn.

“Coach Eason, that’s my guy,” Story said to The Clemson Insider. “He’s a real dude. We have a really close relationship. I feel like he’s one of the best in the country. I feel like he is the best in the country. Me and Coach Eason, we’re tight. We’re close. That’s my dude. That’s my guy.”

While the Gators gave Story something to think about over the weekend, it wasn’t enough to beat out Clemson.

Story becomes the second defensive lineman in Clemson’s 2022 class, joining Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) defensive end Jahiem Lawson.

