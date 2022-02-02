Football assistants receive extensions, raises

Some of Clemson’s football assistants have received contract extensions and raises following recent shakeups to Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall, running backs coach C.J. Spiller and receivers coach Tyler Grisham have been extended. Meanwhile, new offensive line coach Thomas Austin also had his contract extension approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Wednesday.

Austin’s contract as offensive line coach will run will through 2024 and pay him $450,000 annually. Previously an offensive analyst for the Tigers, Austin was promoted to take over for longtime offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell, who retired from coaching after the season and is taking over as director of high school relations and player development

Reed’s salary will increase to $750,000 in his 10th year on Clemson’s staff. Reed, who will double as special teams coordinator next season, will also serve as Clemson’s associate head coach moving forward, a title former defensive line coach Todd Bates held before recently leaving to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma.

Grisham, who’s also taking over for newly promoted offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter as the program’s recruiting coordinator, had his contract extended one year with a new salary of $450,000. Grisham has been coaching the Tigers’ wideouts since 2020.

Hall also had his contract extended by a year and will make $625,000 next season while Spiller will make $450,000 with the same extension. Hall has been on Clemson’s staff since 2015, the last four seasons as defensive ends coach. Spiller was promoted to running backs coach last year after initially returning to the program as a graduate assistant in 2020.

In other actions, adjustments to the contracts of some of Clemson’s administrative staffers were also approved Wednesday.

Veteran strength coach Joey Batson had one year added to his contract that will run him through 2025. Woody McCorvey, Swinney’s chief of staff, received a one-year contract extension through 2024 with a raise in annual salary from $380,000 to $500,000.

Caldwell had a year added to his contract that will keep him involved at Clemson through at least the 2023 season. His pay moving to an off-field role will decrease from $640,000 to $250,000.

Mike Dooley (director of football administration and player personnel), Jeff Davis (director of player relations and external affairs), Jordan Sorrells (senior director of recruiting and player development) and Danny Pearman (director of scouting) also received one-year extensions that run through January 2024. DJ Gordon (director of football operations and external affairs) was extended two years through January 2024 while Bill Spiers (senior special teams assistant and offensive analyst) received a raise from $135,000 to $250,000.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks