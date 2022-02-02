Swinney gives his reaction to Bates' departure

During his National Signing Day press conference Wednesday, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was asked for his reaction to the departure of Todd Bates.

Of course, Bates, the Tigers’ former defensive line coach and defensive tackles coach/recruiting coordinator, left Clemson in January to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma as its associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator.

Nick Eason was officially named the Tigers’ defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach on Jan. 7, replacing Bates.

“It just was an opportunity for a promotion for him,” Swinney said of Bates. “He really liked the opportunity to be a part of the coordinating of it. It’s just what he wanted to do. That’s just kind of the business. It’s all good for him, and happy for Brent. Like I said, we got Nick. So, it’s good all the way around. Everybody’s in a good spot.”

Prior to joining the Clemson staff as defensive line coach in January 2017, Bates served as Jacksonville State’s defensive line coach from 2014-16. He began his coaching career at Talladega (Ala.) High School in 2007, then served at Oxford (Ala.) High School from 2008-11. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Idaho State in 2011 and 2012, then at East Central Junior College in Mississippi in 2013.

At Clemson, Bates coached one of the nation’s best defensive lines in 2017 and 2018, including Austin Bryant, Clelin Ferrell, Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins.

Bates placed both of his starters at defensive tackle (Wilkins and Lawrence) on the first-team All-ACC list in 2018 after the duo helped Clemson lead the nation in sacks (54) and scoring defense (13.1 points per game) and tie for the national lead in tackles for loss (136).

“As I’ve said many times, Todd did a great job for us,” Swinney said. “I gave him an opportunity to come in here. At that time, he had only coached at JUCO and high school and 1-AA, and I gave him a chance to come in here and coach Dexter and Christian. So, I gave him an opportunity, but he took advantage of the opportunity and did a great job. That’s why he got promoted, that’s why he kept going and that’s why he’s got this opportunity (at Oklahoma).”

Swinney believes a head coaching opportunity is in store for Bates in the not-too-distant future.

“I think Todd will have a chance to be a head coach, soon,” Swinney said. “He’s really gifted, and he did a great job. That’s one of the reasons Brent is giving him this opportunity. So, for him, he felt like this was the next step for him. So, that’s really all there is to it. But I’m thankful that we were able to bring Nick in here. He’s exactly what I was looking for with this hire.”

