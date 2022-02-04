Lead draft analyst ranks Booth among top draft prospects, says he's 'still a work in progress'

This week, one of the lead draft analysts for NFL.com and NFL Network — Daniel Jeremiah — released his first big board of the top 50 prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in late April in Las Vegas.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., a first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, checked in at No. 32 in Jeremiah’s initial set of prospect rankings for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Here is Jeremiah’s evaluation of Booth, who finished his Clemson career from 2019-21 with 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) in 981 defensive snaps over 35 career games.

Jeremiah says Booth is “still a work in progress” but believes he’ll turn out to be “a solid No. 2 cornerback” at the next level:

Booth is an athletic, quick-footed cornerback with very good ball skills. In press coverage, he doesn’t throw his hands to re-route, but does a nice job of staying in the hip pocket of the wideout. He is fluid to open up and has enough speed to stay in phase versus vertical routes. He has been inconsistent in off coverage. Occasionally, he’s caught flat-footed and gives up plays over the top. However, he’s very good on balls thrown in front of him. He has some pop out of his plant and he can find and play the ball. He’s a willing tackler, but he had some costly misses in the games I studied. Overall, Booth is still a work in progress, but I believe he’ll develop into a solid number No. 2 cornerback. For a look at where some draft analysts/media outlets recently projected Booth to be taken in the 2022 NFL Draft, click here.

