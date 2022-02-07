Tigers make top group for elite Texas 4-star CB

One of the nation’s top-ranked cornerbacks in the 2023 recruiting class dropped his final 12 schools on Monday evening via social media.

Coppell (Texas) four-star Braxton Myers is down to Clemson, Southern Cal, Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Florida State and LSU.

Myers (6-1, 185) is a consensus top-150 national prospect according to the major recruiting services who is ranked as high as the No. 100 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Clemson got Myers back on campus at the end of last month when he attended the program’s Elite Junior Day. He was one of two cornerbacks that were in attendance.

“It was just amazing. Coach Swinney, he had said that there were only 19 people there,” Myers told The Clemson Insider. “So, he was just saying how special it is for us to be there because only a select few were chosen and it just means a lot.”

Myers talked with the coaching staff about returning to campus for Clemson’s spring game.