More punishment for Collins following flagrant foul

David Collins will face additional punishment for the flagrant foul he committed against Duke.

The ACC on Friday handed down a one-game suspension for Clemson’s senior guard. That means Collins will miss the Tigers’ game against co-ACC leader Notre Dame on Saturday.

The suspension comes after Collins was ejected late in the first half of Thursday’s game after being issued a flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. After Moore picked his pocket, Collins undercut Moore on a dunk, sending Duke’s junior guard crashing to the floor.

Collins apologized to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before leaving the court. The transfer from South Florida also publicly apologized in a social media post after the game. Both Krzyzewski and Clemson coach Brad Brownell expressed a desire to move past the incident afterward, but the effects will linger for one more game.

Collins, who’s started all 24 games, is the Tigers’ leading rebounder and third-leading scorer this season. Clemson (12-12, 4-9 ACC) is already without another starter, Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle), indefinitely.