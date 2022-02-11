More punishment for Collins following flagrant foul

David Collins will face additional punishment for the flagrant foul he committed against Duke.
The ACC on Friday handed down a one-game suspension for Clemson’s senior guard. That means Collins will miss the Tigers’ game against co-ACC leader Notre Dame on Saturday.
The suspension comes after Collins was ejected late in the first half of Thursday’s game after being issued a flagrant 2 foul on Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. After Moore picked his pocket, Collins undercut Moore on a dunk, sending Duke’s junior guard crashing to the floor.
Collins apologized to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before leaving the court. The transfer from South Florida also publicly apologized in a social media post after the game. Both Krzyzewski and Clemson coach Brad Brownell expressed a desire to move past the incident afterward, but the effects will linger for one more game.
Collins, who’s started all 24 games, is the Tigers’ leading rebounder and third-leading scorer this season. Clemson (12-12, 4-9 ACC) is already without another starter, Hunter Tyson (broken clavicle), indefinitely.
Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.
Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks