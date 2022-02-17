Eason plans to take hands-on coaching approach a step further

It’s been nearly a decade since Nick Eason played a down of competitive football, but Clemson’s 41-year-old assistant coach claims he’s still got it.

He doesn’t want the Tigers’ defensive linemen to take his word for it. Rather, Eason plans to show them.

To say Eason takes a hands-on approach to coaching is an understatement. Eason, a former all-ACC defensive lineman at Clemson who returned to his alma mater as defensive tackles coach last month, will take to the field in his new role for the first time next month when the Tigers begin spring practice.

And he may not always be wearing tennis shoes when he does.

“Every once in a while, I’ll wear cleats to practice and we’ll get after it together,” Eason said recently during Clemson’s national signing day radio show. “That’s one thing I take pride in. I’ll actually get out there and work with the players. And they love to see that.”

Eason had an opportunity to return to Clemson when former defensive tackles coach Todd Bates left to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma, bringing 17 years worth of NFL playing and coaching experience with him. Drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2003, Eason played for three teams over a 10-year playing career and most recently coached in the NFL in 2020 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He got his first taste of college coaching last season at Auburn, where he also coached the defensive line. In regards to his coaching style, Eason said he thinks of himself as a teacher first.

“I’m going to be demanding, not demeaning,” Eason said.

At times, that will include being an active participant in practice despite the fact he hasn’t played since his final season with the Arizona Cardinals in 2012.

“I’m going to come out to practice with a lot of great energy,” Eason said. “I’m going to do some of the drills with them. Not all of them, but I’ve still got a little juice in the tank to show them how it’s done.

“We’ll have a lot of fun. We’re going to encourage each other, and we’re going to challenge each other across the board. My voice will be heard. You’ll know I’m out there.”

Eason is inheriting what should be one of college football’s top defensive lines next season. The Tigers are set to return their entire two-deep up front after ranking in the top 15 nationally in points allowed, yards allowed, sacks and tackles for loss.

On the interior, Eason will work with defensive tackles Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, who’s still working his way back from ACL surgery in the fall. Clemson is also returning Ruke Orhorhoro, Etinosa Reuben, Tre Williams, Payton Page and Demonte Capehart at the position.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks