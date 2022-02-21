Grice did it all Sunday to help Clemson sweep the Hoosiers

Clemson’s baseball program began its 2022 season with a sweep at home against the Indiana Hoosiers. This is the second year in a row that the Tigers have started their season off with a series sweep.

Coming into Sunday the Tigers had plenty of momentum after two impressive wins. On Friday, the Tigers shut out the Hoosiers 9-0 and dominated Saturday winning 19-4.

However, Sunday’s game went down to the wire with Bryar Hawkins hitting a line out to the right field in the bottom of the 10th to advance Benjamin Blackwell home, giving the Tigers the 5-4 win.

In addition to hitting a moon shot 413-foot home run, Caden Grice came in to pitch in the top of the 10th inning for the Tigers.

Clemson head coach Monte Lee knows how to play to his player strengths which was most notably on display during Sunday’s win.

His decision to put Grice on the mound at the top of the 10th was no shock to the young sophomore, as he stays prepared for any time he could possibly be needed in a pinch.

“Honestly I think it’s good for us not to let him know, I think it works better for him when he is just an athlete, and I think he will tell you that,” Lee said postgame. “The main thing is just making sure his arm is good and loose.”

Grice is always ready for any opportunity that may come on the mound. It does not matter whether he is needed to start a game, close a game, or as relief in the middle- he is always prepared to be put in and do his job. He did just that Sunday for the Tigers.

