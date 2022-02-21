Priority Clemson CB target gives latest on recruitment

The Clemson Insider recently caught up with one of the Tigers’ priority cornerback targets in the 2023 class to get the latest on his recruitment and where things stand with Clemson.

Coppell (Texas) four-star Braxton Myers has continued to stay in frequent contact with cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel since he was on campus for the Tigers’ Elite Junior Day in late January.

“Everything’s great,” Myers said. “I’m in contact with them every single day, really. Every morning and at night too. They just want you to be great, family-based, they want you to succeed in life in everything you do and they’re very caring.”

Since the last time we spoke with Myers, he elected to place Clemson in his top-12 schools, along with Southern Cal, Texas, TCU, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Michigan, Arkansas, Auburn, Cal, Florida State and LSU.

Of course, it comes as no surprise that the top-150 consensus prospect included the Tigers in his top group, but he went in-depth regarding why Clemson made the cut.

“Really just because of the relationship I have with Coach Reed, the history of the program, the DBs going to the league, Coach Swinney, of course, and his success with the program,” he explained.

What part of Clemson’s recruiting pitch has resonated with him the most so far?

“Probably just like after the game runs out, Coach Swinney will always take care of you,” he said. “So I know, if football doesn’t work out as I want it to, I’ll always have the coaches backing me in everything I do.”

Myers will be back on campus for Clemson’s spring game in April. He said he’s just looking to see guys playing together, flying around to the football, making plays and having fun.

As for other additional visits, he told TCI that he plans on visiting Florida State and possibly one other school.

Myers would like to drop another list of top schools at the beginning of April as his recruitment continues to dwindle. He also indicated that he would like to be committed before his senior season, so a decision could come by August. While he wants to be locked in for his senior season, those dates of significance are tentative.

What is going to be some of the more important factors that Myers is looking for in a school at the next level?

“First thing depth chart-wise, see if I can come in early and help contribute on the team like at any position, nickel or corner,” Myers said. “Second, I have to have a great relationship with the coach and I also want a coach that’s energetic and not laid back. I feel like an energetic coach pushes me more and makes me play better. Also a great relationship with the head coach. And then I guess, fanbase-wise too.”

As for right now, Myers is getting great exposure on the 7-on-7 circuit around the country. He was in Las Vegas this weekend for a tournament, which gave him a chance to see some of his counterparts on the West Coast.

For now, Myers is enjoying the process and aiming to get better one day at a time, ahead of his senior campaign.

