Eason 'forever humble and grateful' to be back home

It’s safe to say Nick Eason is happy to be back in Tiger Town.

The former Clemson standout took to social media this week and expressed the gratitude he has for his new gig as an assistant coach on Dabo Swinney’s staff.

Eason, of course, was officially named the Tigers’ defensive run game coordinator/defensive tackles coach on Jan. 7, replacing Clemson’s former defensive tackles coach, Todd Bates, who left Clemson in January to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma as its associate head coach/co-defensive coordinator.

“The Eye of the Tiger! Glad to be back home!” Eason wrote in a Twitter post. “It’s the people (and the Tiger) that make this place special! Forever humble and grateful to have this opportunity! God is in the blessing business, just trust him and he’ll order your steps!”

Eason, 41, most recently served as Auburn’s defensive line coach last season before returning to Clemson, where he was a four-year letterman for the Tigers from 1999-2002, when he played 47 games with 35 starts and recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for loss.

A veteran of 17 combined NFL seasons as a player and coach, Eason’s playing career included 117 NFL games over 10 seasons from 2003-12 with the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals. He was originally a fourth-round selection by the Denver Broncos in the 2003 NFL Draft. Eason transitioned to coaching in 2013 as a coaching intern for the Browns, for whom he had previously played three seasons from 2004-06. In 2014, he was hired by the Tennessee Titans and spent two seasons as an assistant defensive line coach from 2014-15 before becoming the Titans’ defensive line coach in 2016-17. From 2019-20, he served as defensive line coach for the Cincinnati Bengals. –Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

The Eye of the Tiger! Glad to be back home! It’s the people( and the Tiger) that make this place special! Forever humble and grateful to have this opportunity! God is in the blessing business, just trust him and he’ll order your steps! pic.twitter.com/4xsWV8WPgX — Coach Nick Eason (@CoachEason1) February 22, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks