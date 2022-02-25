Is Watson open to a potential trade to Carolina?

On Thursday, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported the Carolina Panthers were one team willing to trade for Deshaun Watson last year regardless of his civil or criminal cases, but Florio wrote that the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback wouldn’t waive his no-trade clause for the Panthers.

However, according to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, Watson may have since changed his tune on the possibility of a trade to the Panthers.

“The Panthers are among the NFL teams closely monitoring the Watson situation,” Wilson wrote. “Watson has a no-trade clause in his $156 million contract and is reportedly open-minded toward several NFL teams, including the Panthers.”

Though Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal lawsuits stemming from sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault allegations, Florio also reported Thursday that multiple NFL teams are willing to taking a chance on trading for Watson, as long as his criminal charges are resolved.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks