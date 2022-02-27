Could Hall, Tyson return to action for Clemson this week?

Clemson has managed to start its first winning streak in ACC play without its starting frontcourt, but the Tigers hope to have PJ Hall and Hunter Tyson back for the home stretch.

Tyson and Hall have each missed the last two games, though Tyson’s absence has been much longer than that. Clemson has played without its senior forward for the last eight games after Tyson broke his collarbone against Florida State back on Feb. 2. Meanwhile, Hall’s season-long foot ailment flared up on him against Louisville a couple of weeks back.

Like they did Wednesday against Wake Forest, Hall and Tyson looked on from Clemson’s bench Saturday as the Tigers took down Boston College on the road to cap a 2-0 week. Hall, Clemson’s leading scorer at 15.5 points per game, sported the same walking boot on his left foot that he did earlier in the week.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said after the midweek win that Tyson was closer to returning, suggesting he could possibly return to action as soon as Wednesday when Tigers host Georgia Tech, the first of consecutive home games to end the regular season. Brownell said then that Hall was day to day.

Brownell said following Saturday’s game that not much had changed on that front when asked about both players’ status again.

“I don’t know with both guys,” Brownell said. “I think Hunter, for the first time next week, is going to start maybe some live practice. We’ll see what that entails. PJ didn’t do anything all week. We’ll see if he does something next week. We’re crossing our fingers and hopeful but just really day to day. How does the foot feel and where is he at? So we’re just going to have to play it by ear.”

Tyson is third on the team in scoring (10.4 points per game). Yet Clemson won both of its games last week thanks in large part to more production from its backcourt, particularly Chase Hunter. The sophomore guard combined for 44 points in the wins on 17 of 21 shooting from the field, setting career-highs in scoring in back-to-back games.

Following Saturday’s 70-60 victory, the Tigers sit at 14-15 overall and 6-12 in league play. Clemson, which is trying to avoid its first losing season since the 2012-13 campaign, has Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech left on the schedule before the ACC Tournament begins March 8.

