Swinney gives update on Bresee's injuries

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave the latest on Bryan Bresee while updating the injury statuses of various players as the Tigers kicked off spring practice Wednesday.

Swinney told reporters that the redshirt sophomore defensive tackle “looks great” and is progressing well in his knee and shoulder surgery rehabs, adding that Bresee’s shoulder surgery is the main thing limiting his participation in spring practice right now (he will be in yellow).

“Bryan Bresee looks great, and if wasn’t for his shoulder surgery, he’d probably be a pretty good participant during practice,” Swinney said. “So, he’s doing great with his knee. But obviously, we had to do two surgeries on him and had to do the shoulder later on. So, he’s out, but you’ll see that big bear rumbling around out there and getting better. He looks great.”

Bresee suffered an ACL injury in the second half of Clemson’s game at N.C. State on Sept. 25 and underwent surgery for the torn ACL on Oct. 8. He recently posted a video via Twitter showing him jogging and sprinting at Clemson’s indoor practice facility with a knee brace on his left leg.

Bresee was a third-team All-ACC selection in 2021 despite being limited to four games prior to the injury. He was credited with 15 tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.5 sacks and an interception over 154 snaps in those four games (all starts).

The former five-star prospect and former No. 1 recruit in the country burst onto the scene as a freshman All-American in 2020, becoming the second ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year in Clemson history, joining Dexter Lawrence (2016). He enters 2022 credited with 48 tackles (9.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a safety over 16 games (14 starts).

