Clemson will have this tradition back Sunday

Clemson will have one of their longtime baseball traditions back when South Carolina visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday afternoon.

On Feb. 20, The Clemson Insider wrote about how the Tigers had not received the white sweep caps yet due to delays in getting them from China. Clemson swept both of the first two series this season but didn’t have the hats available.

TCI confirmed this week that the sweep caps have arrived and will be available as the Tigers look to sweep the Gamecocks and move to 11-0.

We can tell you that the new batting helmets have still not arrived.

