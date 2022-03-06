Clemson will have this tradition back Sunday

Clemson will have this tradition back Sunday

Baseball

Clemson will have this tradition back Sunday

By March 6, 2022 9:11 am

By |

Clemson will have one of their longtime baseball traditions back when South Carolina visits Doug Kingsmore Stadium Sunday afternoon.

On Feb. 20, The Clemson Insider wrote about how the Tigers had not received the white sweep caps yet due to delays in getting them from China.  Clemson swept both of the first two series this season but didn’t have the hats available.

TCI confirmed this week that the sweep caps have arrived and will be available as the Tigers look to sweep the Gamecocks and move to 11-0.

We can tell you that the new batting helmets have still not arrived.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , Baseball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

14hr

A four-star tight end from the Lone Star State picked up an offer from Clemson on Saturday while on campus for the Tigers’ junior day. Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas)’s Reid Mikeska announced the (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home