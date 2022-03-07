NFL Insider gives injury update on Booth

Former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. did not participate in on-field drills with defensive backs at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Sunday due to a quad injury he suffered recently while training for the 40-yard dash.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport gave an injury update on Booth during the network’s coverage of the combine Sunday.

“He actually pulled a quad muscle over the last couple of weeks,” Rapoport said. “Nothing serious. I’m not sure how much he’s going to end up doing on his Pro Day. But long-term, no issues at all for Booth.”

Booth told reporters at the combine that he “hopes” to do everything at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17.

The 2021 first-team All-ACC selection tallied 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts) as a junior last season.

Booth has widely been projected as a first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which will take place in Vegas from April 28-30.

From our Combine coverage: #LSU CB Derek Stingley got full clearance from Dr. Robert Anderson this week on his foot surgery, source said. Meanwhile, no long-term issues at all for #Clemson CB Andrew Booth's quad injury. pic.twitter.com/dN1WGV4W7l — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 6, 2022

