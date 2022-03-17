Sunshine State standout announces Clemson offer after visit

An under-the-radar prospect out of the Sunshine State visited Clemson on Thursday and came away with an offer from the Tigers.

Sumner High School (Riverview, Fla.) 2023 safety Kylen Webb announced the offer via Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider caught up with the talented Sunshine State athlete, prior to his first-ever visit to campus on Thursday.

“The coaches I’ve been really keeping in contact with are Coach Wesley and Coach Conn,” Webb said. “They’ve been really telling me about how fascinating the facility is and how great the culture is and they can’t wait to get me up there. I’m really excited. I really want the 17th to hurry up, so I can get up there and see it for myself.”

Webb told us at the time that he hadn’t discussed with Clemson, but he really just wants to get a feel for the program itself. If the Tigers, however, do pull the trigger on an offer — which they did Thursday — Webb would consider it a blessing.

The standout athlete has recently picked up offers from Howard, FAU, Syracuse and Indiana, in addition to offers from schools like Florida State, Coastal Carolina and South Florida.

