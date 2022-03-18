It's finally over: Watson picks his destination

The Deshaun Watson saga appears to be over.

The former Clemson and Texans quarterback has decided to waive his no-trade clause to play for the Cleveland Browns, per multiple reports.

This certainly comes as a surprise as he reportedly eliminated the Browns from consideration earlier this week.

The Browns, though, ultimately beat out the Saints, Falcons and Panthers to win the Watson sweepstakes.

The three-time Pro Bowler is reportedly getting a new fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with the Browns — the record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player.

The Browns and Texans still are finalizing trade compensation for Watson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick.

Watson, who demanded a trade from Houston in January 2021, remained on the team’s active roster last season but was a healthy scratch for all 17 games amid trade talks and his legal situation.

Although Watson will not face criminal charges, he still faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. Schefter spoke earlier this week about potential discipline Watson could face from the NFL and said “there’s a sense around the league that Deshaun Watson will be suspended at some point in time.”

Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards when he last played in 2020.

Deshaun Watson has decided he wants to play for the Cleveland Browns in a stunning change of events, per sources. Watson has informed the Houston Texans that he now is willing to waive the no-trade clause in his contract to be dealt to Cleveland. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson plans to waive his no-trade clause to the #Browns, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Yes, the Browns!! Trade compensation still to be finalized with the #Texans, but Watson has made his choice: He expects to go to Cleveland. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Deshaun Watson gets a fully guaranteed 5 year $230M contract. That is $80M more than the previous record for fully guaranteed money at signing ($150M). This deal was negotiated by David Mulugheta of Athletes First. https://t.co/nQls9WRpD1 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2022

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

Browns and Texans still are finalizing official trade compensation for Deshaun Watson, but it is expected to include three first-round picks, a third-round pick and potentially a fifth-round pick, league sources tell ESPN. Five picks for Watson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

