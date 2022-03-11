Huge, good news for Watson

Huge, good news for Deshaun Watson:

The former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback will not face criminal charges.

On Friday, the women who filed criminal complaints against Watson appeared before a grand jury, which did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints for alleged sexual misconduct.

Watson, who demanded a trade from Houston in January 2021, remained on the team’s active roster last season but was a healthy scratch for all 17 games.

It was recently reported that multiple NFL teams were willing to take a chance on trading for Watson, as long as his criminal charges got resolved.

The Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders are two teams reportedly interested in trading for Watson, a three-time Pro Bowler who had an NFL-leading 4,823 passing yards when he last played in 2020.

Watson would have to sign off on any deal due to his no-trade clause.

#Texans QB Deshaun Watson will not face charges. His criminal matters are over. https://t.co/0AqQg0XOpx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

Now that the criminal matters are over — and Deshaun Watson won’t be charged — expect his trade market to ramp up quickly. Teams have been waiting. This clears the path for a deal by the start of the league year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2022

This is why Deshaun Watson, from the beginning, welcomed a police investigation: He felt he knew that the truth would come out. And today, a grand jury did not charge him on any of the criminal complaints. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2022

