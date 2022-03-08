Which teams are reportedly interested in Watson?

Last week, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told reporters at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis that the team will not be trading for Deshaun Watson, saying “the door is shut” on the former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara also publicly ruled out a trade for Watson earlier this year, stating that the salary cap and Watson’s current legal issues (10 criminal complaints and 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct or sexual assault) are the main reasons the team won’t be trading for him.

So, who is interested in Watson?

Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson gave the latest over the weekend from the combine. He cited league sources in reporting that the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders remain interested in Watson even though his legal situation is still unresolved, while the Philadelphia Eagles were also interested and did their due diligence on Watson recently.

“The Washington Commanders and Carolina Panthers remain interested in Watson, per league sources,” Wilson wrote.

“Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman previously conducted significant due diligence on Watson before last season, even sending an investigator to Houston to look into the legal situation and contacting Rusty Hardin, Watson’s attorney, per sources.

“However, Watson has never been inclined to waive his no-trade clause for the Eagles. Moreover, Philadelphia has publicly committed to Jalen Hurts as their quarterback.”

Wilson also noted that the Denver Broncos have been interested in Watson for more than a year, according to his sources, though “they they have some understandable hesitation to pursue him given the potential reputation fallout due to the graphic and unproven accusations he’s facing and the fact that the team is for sale.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

