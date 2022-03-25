Former Clemson D-lineman gets new deal with NFL team

A former Clemson defensive lineman is staying with “America’s Team” for another season.

The Dallas Cowboys announced this week that they’ve agreed to terms on a one-year deal with veteran defensive tackle Carlos Watkins.

The former Tiger proved to be a solid pickup for the Cowboys after they signed him to a one-year deal ahead of the 2021 season, during which he made 14 starts and finished with 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and had a 29-yard interception return for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints.

Originally drafted by the Houston Texans in the fourth round (142nd overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft, Watkins spent the first four years of his NFL career (2017-20) in Houston, recording a total of 74 tackles and four sacks. During his Clemson career (2012-16), the two-time first-team All-ACC selection had 191 tackles, 26 tackles for loss and 14 sacks in 1,666 snaps over 53 games (30 starts). He had 24 career games with at least one tackle for loss, and Clemson was 22-2 in those games. Former Clemson safety Jayron Kearse also re-signed with the Cowboys this week.

Carlos Watkins and Jeremy Sprinkle are back with the Cowboys on veteran salary benefit deals that include a $1.035 million base salary, $152,500 signing bonus and count $895,000 against the cap. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 24, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

