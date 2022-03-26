Lawson felt he was 'missing something special'

Shaq Lawson’s wish was granted.

On March 9, then an NFL free agent, the former Clemson defensive end tweeted that he wanted to “come back home” to Buffalo and play for the Bills again following two seasons away from the team.

“I am trying come back home. I miss y’all boys it been long two years,” Lawson tweeted.

Just nine days later, the Bills announced that they were bringing back Lawson on a one-year deal.

Lawson spoke with reporters recently and explained his desire to return to Buffalo.

“Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks, the defense has been number one, so it’s just been since I left,” Lawson said, via WGRZ 2 in Buffalo. “Watching from the other side, I’ve been missing something special.”

A former first-round pick of the Bills in the 2016 draft, Lawson spent the first four seasons of his NFL career (2016-19) in Buffalo and recorded 16.5 sacks. His most productive season came in 2019 when he had 6.5 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

Lawson signed with the Miami Dolphins as a free agent prior to the 2020 season, then after a season in Miami, he was acquired by the Houston Texans from the Dolphins last March in exchange for inside linebacker Benardrick McKinney. Lawson was later traded for a second time in 2021 when he was acquired by the New York Jets from the Texans on Aug. 30 in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The Jets released Lawson this past January. He played in 14 games for the Jets this past season, tallying 23 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, an interception and two passes defended. The 2015 consensus All-American at Clemson wasn’t able to truly find a home after leaving Buffalo following the 2019 season.

“Ups and downs and in between, but that’s what you go through. It’s life,” Lawson said. “It’s ’bout how you come back from adversity.” Now back where he feels he belongs, Lawson is excited to learn from guys like eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller, who signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills earlier this month. “When I seen Von came, I was like, all right, that’s a guy I can learn pass-rush moves from,” Lawson said. “He can develop me as a pass rusher, just learning from the game from him, because he’s one of the best to do it.” You can watch Lawson’s full interview with reporters in the following video from WGRZ-TV:

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

