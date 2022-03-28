Clemson transfer receiving interest from South Carolina

A former Clemson starter, who recently entered the NCAA transfer portal, is reportedly receiving interest from South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are among the teams interested in former Tiger guard Nick Honor, according to CBS Sports College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein on Twitter.

In addition to South Carolina, Honor told Rothstein that he’s receiving interest from Georgia Tech, Minnesota, Cal, SMU, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, South Florida and Grand Canyon.

Former Clemson basketball standout Aamir Simms is fine with his former teammate landing at any of the aforementioned schools — just not rival South Carolina.

“He better not go to university little bro,” Simms posted on Twitter, in response to Rothstein’s tweet. “anywhere but there”

Honor, the Tigers’ starting point guard in 25 of 33 games this past season, averaged 7.7 points and had a team-best 79 assists. He shot 32.5% from 3-point range, a career-low for the 5-foot-10, 195-pounder.

Honor has averaged 10.6 points and 2.5 points during his college career, which began at Fordham. Honor spent three seasons at Clemson after transferring in following the 2018-19 season.

Clemson transfer Nick Honor tells me that he's receiving interest from the following programs: Georgia Tech

Minnesota

Cal

SMU

Missouri

South Carolina

Vanderbilt

Arizona State

South Florida

Grand Canyon — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 28, 2022

He better not go to university little bro 🤧 anywhere but there https://t.co/ehZ69VLvPj — Aamir Simms (@EarlShmitty_) March 28, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks