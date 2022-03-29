Elite Florida WR ‘very interested’ in Clemson, ‘excited’ for first trip to Tiger Town

An elite wide receiver from the Sunshine State is set for his first-ever trip to Tiger Town.

Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star Bredell Richardson – the nation’s No. 6 wideout in the 2024 class, per Rivals – will make his first visit to Clemson next week on Monday, April 4.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound sophomore told The Clemson Insider he is “excited” for the upcoming visit experience.

“I’m there the whole day,” he said. “Should be a great experience. Get to see everything.”

Clemson receivers coach Tyler Grisham has been showing substantial interest in Richardson, who has seen his recruiting stock continue to soar this calendar year as he’s added schools such as Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, Miami, Notre Dame, Michigan State and Cincinnati to his offer list that already included Penn State, Georgia, Auburn, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, Pittsburgh, NC State and many others.

Richardson told TCI he talks with Grisham on a weekly basis and that they “have really built a great and close connection.”

It’s clear that Grisham really likes Richardson and has the top-50 national prospect in the 2024 class, regardless of position, high on his recruiting board for receivers in the class.

“I know I’m one of his top guys and a very high target as he has said multiple times,” Richardson said of what he’s been hearing from Grisham, “and he said me coming up will be a special day and a great one (to) get to see the campus, meet all the staff, watch practice, see the facility, etc.”

Richardson, who recently visited South Florida, is also slated to see Georgia on April 5 and Alabama from April 15-16. He expects to fit more visits in between those trips, though nothing else is set in stone yet.

“I think I will be visiting a few schools in between,” he said, “but not 100 (percent sure) yet.”

Richardson told TCI earlier this month that it would “mean a lot to get an offer from such a prestigious program like Clemson,” and he feels “it could overall be a great fit” for him.

He’s been high on Clemson for quite some time. Now he’s simply looking forward to checking out the school and program in person for the first time next week.

“I’m very interested and open to the program,” he said. “It’s a program that breeds championships and I’m nothing less of that. That’s what you want to be a part of when you’re a winner!”

“Just ready to see for myself,” he added.

Richardson is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 32 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks