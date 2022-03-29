Lawrence responds to criticism of Streeter

Brandon Streeter has been the subject of criticism from some who believe he didn’t do a great job of developing Trevor Lawrence, who struggled during his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars last year, while the fact that D.J. Uiagalelei also experienced his share of struggles and inconsistency last season only added to the criticism of Streeter.

For instance, former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer threw blame at Streeter last year, saying that Lawrence “got worse mechanically” under Streeter’s watch and saying that Uiagalelei has “gotten worse” as well.

But Lawrence doesn’t believe the heat his former quarterbacks coach has taken is justified, especially as it pertains to his own development.

“He was a big part of my development, and people can say what they want to say,” Lawrence said Sunday at his FlexWork Sports Youth Football Camp at the MESA Soccer Complex in Greenville. “It ended up working out, and I’ve got a lot of faith in the player I am and the coaches that I’ve had up to this point. I think all the coaches that I’ve had have helped me a ton. I wouldn’t be the player I am today.”

Lawrence, the first No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in Clemson history, completed 59.6 percent of his passes for 3,641 yards and 12 touchdowns with 17 interceptions last season.

While Lawrence endured growing pains in his first NFL campaign, he doesn’t think it’s Streeter’s fault or related to how he developed under Streeter.

“Obviously you run a different system in the NFL, so some things aren’t going to carry over,” Lawrence said. “There’s stuff you’ve got to learn. But as far as a coach and a person, I couldn’t have asked for anyone better.”

Under Streeter’s tutelage, Lawrence finished with one of the most decorated careers in college football history in 2020, as Lawrence finished second in Heisman Trophy voting and was a finalist for the Maxwell, O’Brien, Manning, Unitas and Walter Camp awards and earned ACC Player of the Year and FWAA All-America honors.

Streeter oversaw Lawrence’s career 34-2 record as a starter, the winningest quarterback in Clemson history, and guided Lawrence as his 164.26 career pass efficiency rating broke Jameis Winston’s ACC career record and helped Lawrence become the first quarterback ever to start three ACC Championship Game victories.

Lawrence is glad that Streeter will get the chance to call plays for the Tigers now that he has been promoted to the team’s offensive coordinator, and Lawrence believes Clemson’s offense is in good hands with Streeter.

“He’s a great man, and I’m happy for the opportunity that he’s getting at Clemson now to be the offensive coordinator,” Lawrence said. “So, I think he’s going to do a great job.”

–Video courtesy of WSPA Channel 7

