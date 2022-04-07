Priority cornerback target locks in official visit

Prior to this week’s edition of the Insider Report, The Clemson Insider spoke with Coppell (Texas) four-star cornerback Braxton Myers, who confirmed his plans to take an official visit to Clemson from the weekend of June 3-5.

“I’m really just keeping in contact with them every one to two days with Coach (Mike) Reed and Coach (Wesley) Goodwin,” Myers said. “We scheduled my official visit for June 3 and really been just talking on a daily basis.”

Myers wants to be committed prior to his senior season, so Clemson wants to ensure that he’s able to take his official visit before he locks in any final college decision.

“I guess just like getting around the players more because I haven’t really done that yet,” he said when asked what he’s looking to see on his upcoming official visit.

Myers won’t be able to make Clemson’s spring game on Saturday, April 9; he’ll be at Ole Miss this weekend instead. He’s recently taken visits to Southern Cal, Auburn, Florida State and will also be in Arkansas next weekend.

As far as a decision timeline is concerned, Myers indicated that he’s looking to commit by either July or August. He wants to be locked into his new home prior to his senior season, so he can focus on having his best season of high school football yet.

After dropping his top 12 schools at the beginning of February, Myers told us that he plans on cutting down his list to seven schools at the end of this month. With an official visit to Clemson already set, it’s obvious that the Tigers will be among his final contenders.

“The reason why they made it is just because I’ve been knowing them for a long time and I know that they can develop me on and off the field greatly,” he said, “and I can tell with my recruitment process, they’re always hitting me up and want me to a part of their program at Clemson.”

That’s been apparent in his conversations with Reed and Goodwin, who according to Myers, will always ask how his family’s doing, and most of the time, he’ll put them on the phone while he’s talking with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach and defensive coordinator.

“My relationship with Coach Reed is really great,” Myers said. “It’s always been great. I can really talk to him about anything. I feel like he’s always easy to talk to. Some calls, we will joke around and things like that. It’s not always about football.

“Coach Goodwin, getting to know him better. I can tell that he really wants me to be a part of his defense that he’s creating for his first year.”

