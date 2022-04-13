Did Etienne take a shot at Urban Meyer?

Did Travis Etienne take a shot at Urban Meyer?

On Tuesday, Etienne — who missed his entire rookie season in 2021 after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the preseason — was asked if any part of him was glad he didn’t have to go through “that” last season with the Jacksonville Jaguars under their former head coach, Urban Meyer, who was fired in December following a tumultuous 2-11 stint during which there was plenty of drama and incidents on and off the field.

In response to the aforementioned question, the former Clemson running back and first-round pick of the Jaguars in the 2021 NFL Draft joked that he picked a “great” year to miss.

“Nah, nah, definitely, that’s just the human element of it. Just seeing the results, you’re definitely like, ‘Phew, if there was any year to miss, I missed a great one,’” Etienne said.

#Jaguars RB Travis Etienne on not playing last season with all the Urban Meyer drama going on: “If there was any year to miss, I missed a great one.” 💀pic.twitter.com/qMiTEx6BPK — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 12, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks