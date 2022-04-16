Clemson losing another hoops assistant to ACC program

Brad Brownell is losing another assistant coach, this time to an ACC counterpart.

Kareem Richardson is leaving Clemson after just one season on the men’s basketball’s coaching staff, a team spokesperson confirmed to The Clemson Insider. Richardson is set to join Kevin Keats’ staff at North Carolina State.

Richardson spent less than a full year on Clemson’s staff after officially being hired on April 22, 2021. He is the second assistant coach Brownell has lost within days. Antonio Reynolds Dean, who spent five seasons on the Tigers’ bench, was hired as the associate head coach at Georgia earlier in the week.

Richardson came to Clemson last year after a two-year stint as an assistant at Indiana State. His other coaching stops have included Xavier, Louisville and Drake. Richardson was also the head coach at the University of Missouri-Kansas City from 2013-19.

Richarson’s departure leaves Dick Bender, who’s been on Brownell’s staff for the last six seasons, as the lone assistant holdover from last season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks