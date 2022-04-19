Recent Clemson commit reopens his recruitment

Last week, Clemson men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell and his staff landed a commitment from Princeton transfer Jaelin Llewellyn.

However, Llewellyn announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that he has decided to reopen his recruitment.

“Just want to say thanks, and show appreciation to the guys that I have met on the team, as well as the coaches and staff at Clemson, as they were great hosts during my visit,” Llewellyn wrote in a Twitter post.

“I am still considering Clemson as my home for next year, but due to recent changes, my family and I have decided to reopen my recruitment in order to reconsider the best options.”

Llewellyn, who played three seasons at Princeton (2018-22), is a 6-2, 185-pound point guard with a 6-6 wingspan who earned first-team All-Ivy League honors last season. He finished fifth in the league in scoring with 15.7 points per game and finished eighth in the league in 3-point percentage (38.6). He posted seven 20-point games last season including a season-high 29 points in a win over Harvard on Feb. 25.