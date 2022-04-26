ACC hoops transfer commits to Clemson

One of South Carolina’s own — and a familiar name — is returning home to close out his college basketball career at Clemson.

Boston College transfer guard Brevin Galloway has committed to the Tigers. Galloway, the brother of former Clemson tight end Braden Galloway, narrowed his options to South Carolina and Clemson earlier in the week before announcing his decision Tuesday via social media.

Should he follow through on his commitment and sign as expected, Clemson will be the third school Galloway has played for in his collegiate career. A native of Anderson, Galloway initially signed with the College of Charleston after starring at Seneca High School. He followed former Charleston coach Earl Grant to Boston College once Grant got that job before this past season and has one season of eligibility left.

In his lone season at Boston College, Galloway averaged 8.3 points and 1.5 rebounds while shooting just 25.6% from 3-point range. But Clemson knows as well as anybody just how quickly the 6-foot-2, 215-pounder can heat up. Galloway scored a combined 29 points against the Tigers this past season, including a season-high 18 in the teams’ first matchup in January. He shot 5 of 10 from 3-point range in that game and made 40% of his shots against Clemson on the season.

Galloway shot 36% from beyond the arc over four seasons at Charleston, where he was a three-year starter and averaged 15 points early in the 2020-21 season before an injury cut it short.

He’s the fifth member of the Tigers’ 2022 recruiting haul and second to join the class in recent weeks, joining point guard commit Dillon Hunter. Galloway is the first transfer Clemson has landed after former Princeton guard Jaelin Llewellyn recently backed out of his letter of intent less than a week after signing with the Tigers.

With Galloway on board, Clemson has just one more available scholarship for next season’s roster.

Clemson, I hope y'all ready! I've never been more excited! I'm going to look good in that orange & purple! I'M COMING HOME 🧡💜 pic.twitter.com/08PjgMr9JX — Brevin Galloway (@BrevinGalloway) April 26, 2022