Former Tiger to sport familiar number in NFL this season

A former Clemson standout will be sporting a familiar jersey number in the NFL this season.

The Denver Broncos announced this week that defensive lineman DeShawn Williams will now wear No. 99 — the same number he wore during his collegiate career at Clemson, as well as at Daniel High School.

Denver re-signed Williams to a one-year contract in March. He wore No. 90 for the Broncos last season.

The former Tiger has played in 29 total games with the Broncos over the last two seasons, starting 19 games. In the last two seasons, he has tallied 76 total tackles, including three sacks and five tackles for loss, to go with 11 quarterback hits, five passes defensed and an interception.

After being cut by four different teams and jumping from practice squad to practice squad around the league, Williams has earned a permanent spot on the Broncos’ active roster since 2020.

During his Clemson career (2011-14), Williams had 161 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, 24 quarterback pressures, four pass breakups, one recovered fumble and two blocked kicks in 1,235 snaps over 53 games (17 starts).

Feels good to have you back 🙏🏾 9️⃣9️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1Fot3cZI4p — DeShawn Williams (@iamDeShawnW) April 14, 2022

–Photo for this article courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

