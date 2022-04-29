Former Gamecock comments on Booth being passed up in first round

A current NFL cornerback, first-round pick in last year’s NFL Draft and former South Carolina football player took to Twitter with a comment on Andrew Booth Jr. after the former Clemson corner wasn’t selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Carolina Panthers corner Jaycee Horn, who played for the Gamecocks from 2018-20 and was selected by the Panthers with the 8th overall pick in 2021, feels people are sleeping on Booth.

“Folks sleep on Andrew Booth too!” Horn wrote on Twitter, adding, “He like that!”

Clemson’s streak of three straight years with at least one first-round pick was snapped Thursday when Booth, projected by many to come off the board in the first round, didn’t hear his name called. He reportedly underwent hernia surgery recently, which kept him from participating in the NFL scouting combine and Clemson’s pro day last month and undoubtedly impacted his draft stock.

However, the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection figures to be taken early tonight when this year’s NFL Draft continues with Rounds 2 and 3.

A highlight-reel athletic corner, Booth departed for the NFL Draft after his junior season with the Tigers after recording 75 tackles (5.5 for loss), 10 pass breakups, five interceptions, a sack and a fumble recovery (which he returned 21 yards for a touchdown) over 35 career games (15 starts) from 2019-21.

In addition to earning first-team All-ACC honors in 2021, Booth also earned first-team all-conference honors from the AP, PFF and Phil Steele after recording 39 tackles (3.0 for loss), five pass breakups and a team-high three interceptions in 11 games (all starts).

