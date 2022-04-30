Goodrich reportedly signs rich UDFA deal

After going undrafted in this year’s 2022 NFL draft, it didn’t take long for former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich to find a new home.

Goodrich is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The contract includes $217K in fully guaranteed money, which is generally more than late-round draft picks receive.

Former Clemson CB Mario Goodrich is signing with the #Eagles on a deal that includes a whopping $217,000 fully guaranteed – more than late-round picks receive, per his agents @NessMugrabi and @davidcanter. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

He’ll be joining a secondary in Philadelphia, which includes former Clemson standout K’Von Wallace.

Goodrich was arguably the Tigers’ best all-around corner this past season, tying for the team lead with nine pass breakups. He was third among Clemson’s defensive backs with 48 tackles and also had two interceptions, including a pick-six in the Tigers’ Cheez-It Bowl victory over Iowa State, after which he was named the game’s MVP.

The breakout season earned Goodrich not only an audition at the NFL Scouting Combine but also an invite to the Senior Bowl. But just two days into his time there, Goodrich cracked some of his ribs during a practice.

The injury cut Goodrich’s time at the Senior Bowl short, and he aggravated it while running the 40-yard dash at the combine, which kept him from participating in position drills. He was able to do more during Clemson’s Pro Day on March 17, when he took part in the vertical jump, broad jump and some shuttle runs while posting times of 4.62 seconds and 4.60 in the 40 — both slower than the official time of 4.52 he posted at the combine a couple of weeks earlier, though he was operating at what he estimated is about 75% of how he’s normally capable of performing when fully healthy.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!