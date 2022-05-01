An important date on the recruiting calendar

The recruiting calendar has reached an important date when it comes to the eligibility of certain football and basketball student-athletes.

Athletes playing fall and winter sports that intend to enter the transfer portal must give their current schools notice of that decision by the end of today. That is, if they want to be immediately eligible at their next institution.

When the NCAA adopted a policy last year allowing athletes to transfer once during their careers without having to sit out a year at their new school, a deadline stipulation came along with it. May 1 is the deadline for fall- and winter-sport athletes to transfer and be immediately eligible while July 1 is the cutoff date for spring-sport athletes.

If athletes reveal their intentions to transfer once those dates have passed, they will have to sit out a year before competing for their new schools unless granted a waiver allowing immediate eligibility.

Clemson’s football and basketball programs have been active in the transfer portal. Former Northwestern quarterback Hunter Johnson, a one-time Clemson signee, is returning to the Tigers’ program to complete his eligibility next season while the men’s basketball team recently got a commitment from former College of Charleston and Boston College guard Brevin Galloway.

Clemson also got a signature from former Princeton combo guard Jaelin Llewellyn before he recently backed off that commitment. Llewellyn has since committed to Michigan.

