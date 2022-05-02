What They Are Saying: Ross finally finds NFL home

What They Are Saying: Ross finally finds NFL home

By May 2, 2022 5:48 pm

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and then going unsigned over the weekend, Justyn Ross has finally found a home in the NFL.

The former Clemson star wide receiver is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and after the news broke, Twitter was buzzing with reactions.

Check out what they are saying about Ross landing with the Chiefs:

