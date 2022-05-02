What They Are Saying: Ross finally finds NFL home

After going undrafted in the 2022 NFL Draft and then going unsigned over the weekend, Justyn Ross has finally found a home in the NFL.

The former Clemson star wide receiver is signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, and after the news broke, Twitter was buzzing with reactions.

Check out what they are saying about Ross landing with the Chiefs:

Justyn Ross is signing with Kansas City Chiefs, per @Schultz_Report pic.twitter.com/3njU7dyePb — PFF (@PFF) May 2, 2022

The former #Clemson star has his NFL home. https://t.co/QfzsHXBo94 — Gabe McDonald (@GabeMcDonald_) May 2, 2022

Finally, after going undrafted and unsigned through the weekend, former Clemson WR Justyn Ross agrees to a free agent deal with the Chiefs. Seems like a A+ landing spot for a tremendously talented player with some real health concerns.@WSPA7 https://t.co/N3dHAuP78X — Todd Summers (@ToddSummers7) May 2, 2022

Former #Clemson star finally gets his shot. Ross was projected to be a high draft pick just a few years ago https://t.co/CLS9jWMOwT — Andrew Prue (@AndrewJAPrue) May 2, 2022

After a long wait that saw him go undrafted, former #Clemson WR Justyn Ross gets his shot. Tons of upside and a great situation to go to in KC https://t.co/vTbjoYHUiC — Dan Vasko (@danvasko) May 2, 2022

Justyn Ross had a congenital fusion of his upper cervical spine and then a surgical fusion at a level below performed by Dr. David Okonkwo, a respected Steelers doc. Many teams had taken him off their draft boards, so the risk was real. But the talent is also real. Lands in KC. https://t.co/GcK4HR1q6O — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022

Justyn Ross is a fantastic player who endured several injuries throughout his collegiate career, inc: • Congenital fusion in his spine

• Stress fracture in his left foot

• Covid This is the only reason why he wasn’t drafted. Super talent, super kid, great fit w/the #Chiefs. — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

What a monster addition for Patrick Mahomes and the #Chiefs to land a talent like Justyn Ross. He has the size, speed and athleticism to make an instant impact for Kansas City‼️ — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) May 2, 2022

If his medicals check out, the rest of the NFL may kick itself for allowing Justyn Ross to sign with the Chiefs as a UDFA — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) May 2, 2022

It's obviously all about the medicals for Justyn Ross, but I was shocked nobody spent a Day 3 pick on him because the risk/reward would have been worth it. As a UDFA, this is a slam dunk. https://t.co/N5NBRMTDRW — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) May 2, 2022

Congrats @_jross8! The GRIT it took for you to get here and what you’ve overcome is unmatched. Can’t wait for you to SHOW the world that the Chiefs made a great decision. The best is yet to come bro! pic.twitter.com/tDc6wI3FjI — Tyler Grisham (@Coach_Grisham) May 2, 2022

This is so awesome to witness. This is HisStory!!!!! Bgr8t….. https://t.co/wVa2hIaxPX — Mr. and Mrs. Collins (@DAndreCollins1) May 2, 2022

Finna go crazzz https://t.co/4tApFCQZUG — Xavier Thomas (@atxlete) May 2, 2022

Congrats to my blooda man🖤💯 watched my dawg work for everything he got and lead the way for me and other youngans comin up in the city. Go do what everybody knows you can and keep provin em wrong. I love you bro 💪🏾 @_jross8 pic.twitter.com/coRklBRbRx — E.J. Williams💰 (@_ejda1) May 2, 2022

I understand the concern, but somebody had to give @_jross8 a shot! This only made the story that much better. https://t.co/PQAtDSdtZt — 𝐃𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫 (@D_Rench_) May 2, 2022

Bro honestly Ross finna go crazy ! — Jmac (@Jmac_2332) May 2, 2022

I’m so happy to see Kansas City take a chance on #Clemson WR Justyn Ross. I hope he can stay healthy and become the player we once saw his freshman and sophomore years. — Jared Feinberg (@JRodNFLDraft) May 2, 2022

Watch @_jross8 take over💯 Prove all you doubters wrong https://t.co/6Ai5U3tNxj — Coach Albert (@TheJustinAlbert) May 2, 2022

Nothing but Respect for the Chiefs Organization💯 — Coach Albert (@TheJustinAlbert) May 2, 2022

And he taking over https://t.co/ooIY13d2cT — R E X R A Y ⚔️ (@rexx_ray) May 2, 2022

Kansas City Chiefs fans, We introduce to you… Justyn Ross 🐅 pic.twitter.com/Mzq7lVyjzy — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) May 2, 2022

