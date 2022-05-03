Hopkins 'shocked' by positive PED test resulting in suspension

On Monday, news broke that former Clemson star and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Hopkins released a statement Monday night, tweeting “See you Week 7.” He posted a message saying he was “confused and shocked” upon learning he had tested positive for a banned substance.

Hopkins, a five-time Pro Bowler, played only 10 games last season due to a hamstring injury and then a season-ending MCL injury that he suffered in Week 14 in December. He finished the 2021 season with 42 catches for 572 yards and a team-high eight receiving touchdowns.

You can read his full statement on the PED suspension below:

