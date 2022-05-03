Post-spring inventory: Quarterback

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

First up is quarterback.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at quarterback for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

D.J. Uiagalelei, Cade Klubnik, Hunter Helms, Billy Wiles

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Northwestern transfer Hunter Johnson, who’s expected to arrive on campus this summer with one year of eligibility remaining

Analysis

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made it clear that Uiagalelei is still the starter exiting the spring, but Klubnik seems to be breathing down his neck after performing well in his first 15 practices as a Tiger.

By all accounts, Uiagalelei had a solid spring in which he improved on his accuracy and decision-making. Swinney went as far at one point to refer to one of Uiagalelei’s practice performances as one of the best he’s had since signing with Clemson two years ago.

But it didn’t always translate during the Tigers’ spring game when Uiagalelei went just 17 of 36 passing for 175 yards and threw the game’s only interception. Klubnik, the Tigers’ latest five-star signee at the position, was 15 of 23 and had the only passing touchdown of the game (one play after another touchdown pass of his was taken off the board). Klubnik also showed the kind of speed and mobility that no other quarterback on the roster possesses.

Johnson, who initially signed with Clemson before spending three injury-riddled seasons at Northwestern, is returning to the program to provide depth along with Helms and Wiles behind the Tigers’ top two signal callers. But Clemson has to get better quarterback play this fall if it wants a realistic shot of winning the ACC and returning to the College Football Playoff.

That starts with Uiagalelei, who completed just 55% of his passes with more interceptions (10) than touchdown passes (9) a season ago. The question is how long will his leash be if the inconsistencies continue to linger early in the season?

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks