Post-spring inventory: Guard

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver and offensive tackle, next up is guard.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at guard for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Marcus Tate, Dietrick Pennington, Mitchell Mayes, Bryn Tucker, John Williams, Trent Howard, Collin Sadler, Mason Trotter

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

The Tigers are still in flux to an extent here because of the lingering uncertainty at the position next to it up front.

Tate, who started multiple games last season as a true freshman, seemingly strengthened his hold on the starting left guard job after getting most of the first-team reps there this spring, but right guard remains a bit of a mystery now that Putnam, a two-year starter at guard, has moved to center. Whether or not Putnam remains there long-term will likely depend on whether Clemson is able to find a plug-and-play center in the transfer portal.

But with the May 1 deadline for immediately eligible transfers having come and gone without the Tigers landing one, it’s looking more and more like the center job could be Putnam’s to lose. If that’s the case, Clemson will need a new starting right guard with different options from which to choose.

Trotter, whom Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said will miss at least part of next season for undisclosed reasons, isn’t one of them for the time being despite him practicing this spring. Howard got the start there during the spring game, but Mayes, Tucker and Williams (and even freshman center Ryan Linthicum, Swinney said) spent some time rotating at that spot this spring. Sadler, a true freshman, repped at guard during the spring game but could also play tackle.

And don’t forget about Pennington, who’s still working his way back to full strength after missing most of last season with a knee injury. The 6-foot-5, 335-pounder is ready-made for the position physically, and Swinney has said Pennington would’ve been a contender to start last season if he was healthy.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

