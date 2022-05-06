Significant update on Will Taylor's pending return

Will Taylor won’t have to wait much longer to return to action.

Clemson’s dual-sport athlete hasn’t played a competitive game for the Tigers since the fall after tearing his ACL, but Taylor is set to make his debut for the baseball team this weekend, a source tells The Clemson Insider. Taylor could see time as a designated hitter and outfielder beginning tonight when the Tigers host No. 21 Georgia Tech in a three-game series at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

A receiver and punt returner for the football team, Taylor has spent the better part of seven months rehabbing his knee following reconstructive surgery. He sustained the injury during the football team’s win over Boston College on Oct. 2 — just five games into his collegiate career. Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee said a couple of weeks ago that Taylor was “getting close” to returning after taking two days of live at-bats.

That time has come for a Clemson baseball team that could use the help. The Tigers (28-17, 6-14 ACC) begin the weekend with the second-worst record in ACC play with just three conference series remaining, putting them in jeopardy of missing out on the ACC Tournament later this month.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

