Post-spring inventory: Center

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After taking a look at quarterback, running back, tight end, receiver, offensive tackle and guard, next up is center.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel at center for the 2022 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Will Putnam, Ryan Linthicum, Trent Howard, Mason Trotter

Who’s leaving?

Hunter Rayburn (medical disqualification)

Who’s joining?

None

Analysis

Is Clemson’s starting center on the roster at this point? It’s a question that, at least publicly, still doesn’t have an answer.

Putnam slid over from guard this spring once Clemson had more attrition at the position than expected. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney was encouraged by Putnam’s transition to the point that he said he’s in a different mindset in terms of how much the Tigers need to address the position through the transfer portal, though Clemson is still monitoring the portal for any potential late additions. With the May 1 deadline already passed, though, will the Tigers be able to find an immediate contributor at center from the outside?

If not, the starting job looks like Putnam’s to lose. Linthicum and Howard, a third-year sophomore who can play center or guard, are Putnam’s primary competition. A former blue-chip recruit, Linthicum redshirted last season, but Swinney said Linthicum is among the young offensive linemen whose development he was pleased with during the spring.

Meanwhile, Trotter practiced this spring but won’t be available for at least part of next season for undisclosed reasons.

