Ross has caught the eye of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid

There has been no shortage of buzz and hype surrounding Justyn Ross since he arrived at the Kansas City Chiefs’ rookie minicamp and took the field after signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

The former Clemson wide receiver went undrafted due to health concerns over the spinal surgery that caused him to miss the 2020 season, as well as the stress fracture in his foot that limited him upon his return to action in 2021 and ended the season early for him when he had to have surgery on it.

However, Ross was medically cleared of the injuries and has been a full participant during rookie minicamp, and he has caught the eye of the Chiefs’ head coach.

Andy Reid spoke to reporters this week about Ross and his expectations for the Tigers’ former star receiver, who finished his Clemson career (2018-21) ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns (20), 10th in career receiving yards (2,379) and 11th in career receptions (158).

“Yeah, so I kind of did (see something from him),” Reid said of Ross, via Chiefs Wire. “He’s a big kid that’s smooth and runs well. He’s kind of feeling himself out here, just a little bit, having been hurt before, the last couple of years. But he sure has a lot of talent there. I’m looking forward to getting with him, he’s a smart kid, smart enough to figure everything out.”

Reid was asked whether there is a process of getting Ross back to where he was as a freshman at Clemson in 2018, when he caught 46 passes for a team-leading 1,000 yards with nine touchdowns in 15 games and helped lead the Tigers to a national title.

Reid agreed there is, proceeding to say that Ross is still shaking off rust but that his ability has been evident.

“I’d probably tell you, yeah,” Reid said. “He was knocking the rust off here, but you can see the skill there.”

