Swinney breaks some news on Ross

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dabo Swinney revealed some news about Justyn Ross Wednesday.

At the annual Prowl and Growl tour in the Midlands, Clemson’s head coach told reporters that only four NFL teams cleared the former Tigers standout wide receiver.

Swinney said that he expected Ross to go anywhere from the fourth round to being an undrafted free agent. Ross wound up signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Kansas City Chiefs and has already impressed his new head coach in Andy Reid.

“I’m super excited for him,” Swinney said Wednesday. “It’s a blessing and that’s what I reminded him. As it turned out, there was only four teams that cleared him. That’s a pretty small group to get drafted from. They all know that and I think the writing was on the wall that he was gonna end up being a free agent.”

“I’m really excited that the Chiefs got him,” he continued. “I’ve communicated with the Chiefs coach a couple of times. They’re excited to have him. I mean, he’s Justyn Ross. There’s no questions about Justyn Ross when it comes to playing football. There’s obvious questions when it comes to, ‘Ok, where is he health-wise?’ He broke his foot and missed some time with surgical procedures in his neck and back area.”

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.

“He’ll do just fine,” Swinney said. “If the good lord keeps him healthy, football will come easy for him. He might be the greatest free agent ever if he stays healthy…If he stays healthy, he belongs. The rest will take care of itself.”

