Brownell gives injury update on PJ Hall

The Clemson Insider caught up with Clemson men’s basketball head coach Brad Brownell on Thursday evening at the Prowl & Growl event in Aiken, S.C.

TCI asked Brownell what the status of the Tigers’ leading scorer last season, PJ Hall, will be this summer.

Hall recently underwent surgery on his left foot, which caused pain that forced Clemson’s sophomore center in and out of the lineup late during this past season.

As TCI reported last month, Hall — who averaged a team-best 15.5 points despite dealing with painful flareups throughout the season — got an official diagnosis from doctors, who eventually discovered a fracture in his fourth metatarsal of his left foot.

Brownell gave an injury update on Hall at the Prowl & Growl on Thursday and said the Tigers’ big man is “going to be out for a while.”

“He’s going to be out for a while,” Brownell said. “It’s a little disappointing, because would love to have another offseason like we did with him last year where he was able to change his body and really become a high-level player. But he needed the rest.

“He’ll be out primarily until middle of July, I would expect. He may be able to do a few things, but it’s going to be a while before he can really get going and play like we need him to play. But that’s OK. He’s deserved the time off, and we just need to make sure he’s healthy when we get him back.”

It’s an injury that Hall has been dealing with since his prep days at Spartanburg’s Dorman High, but he’s hopeful that will no longer be the case once he’s fully recovered.

“(Doctors) said it’s more common than you think and that I should never have another problem with it,” Hall said.

