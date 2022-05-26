Ross already impressing Kansas City Chiefs stars

Justyn Ross is already impressing his new Kansas City Chiefs teammates.

The former Clemson star wide receiver, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, made an outstanding one-handed snag near the sideline Wednesday during the team’s offseason practice.

A pair of Chiefs stars and perennial Pro Bowlers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce, took to Twitter with their reactions to Ross’s catch, which was posted on social media by the Chiefs.

Mahomes and Kelce were clearly impressed:

Craziest part about this was dude acted like this was normal after he caught it…@_jross8 https://t.co/KuJ4a8DEPu — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 25, 2022

I felt like I was the only one that got hype when I saw it live!! WE NEED MORE JUICE!! @_jross8 😂😂 https://t.co/1yq1I4tRpH — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) May 25, 2022

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said recently that only four NFL teams medically cleared Ross before the 2022 NFL Draft. He went undrafted due to injury concerns and ended up signing an undrafted free agent deal with the Chiefs.

Ross finished his Clemson career spanning 2018-21 having recorded 158 passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns across 39 career games (24 starts). The Phenix City, Ala., native concluded his time at Clemson ranked tied for fifth in Clemson history in career receiving touchdowns, 10th in career receiving yards and 11th in career receptions. He caught a pass in 37 straight games, tied for the third-longest streak in Clemson history as of the end of the 2021 season.