Justyn Ross receives more praise from Patrick Mahomes

Justyn Ross had social media buzzing this week after the Kansas City Chiefs posted a video of the former Clemson star wide receiver’s outstanding one-handed snag during the team’s offseason practice Wednesday.

The catch generated plenty of comments on Twitter, including reactions from a couple of Chiefs stars and Pro Bowlers in quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

Both were clearly impressed by Ross’s highlight grab, and Mahomes went on to praise Ross more during a press conference Thursday.

“Yeah, I mean, you still see the talent. I think that’s the first thing,” Mahomes said, via Pro Football Talk. “I know people saw the catch on Twitter, but it’s just the way he catches the football out of the air. He snatches it — there’s no drops or anything like that. Now it’s about him learning the NFL offense. That’s how it is for every rookie when they come in, is, you don’t see that top talent that they can be until they learn and they can just play fast. And I think you’ve seen that. You’ve seen those flashes of how talented he can be. And then you’ve seen times where he’s just barely off of what we wanted. And he learns from that, he doesn’t make that same mistake.”

Ross went undrafted due to medical concerns from NFL teams and ended up signing with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent.

A first-round talent, Ross is competing for a spot on the Chiefs’ 53-man roster and seems to be making the most of his opportunity so far.

Mahomes is certainly high on the potential of his new weapon.

“And so, the more and more reps that he gets, I can only imagine how good he’s going to be because of the talent he possesses,” Mahomes said of Ross.

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images