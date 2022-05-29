'This place is only going up from here'

Amid the somber reality of their historic season prematurely reaching its conclusion, Clemson softball coach John Rittman and his players spent a lot of time pondering aloud where they’ve been and where they hope to be going sooner rather than later.

The Tigers’ bid for their first-ever Women’s College World Series appearance fell short in Oklahoma late last week. Oklahoma State became the first team to clinch its spot in this year’s WCWS by sweeping Clemson in the Stillwater Super Regional, stopping the music on Clemson’s postseason party, one highlighted by the program’s first regional championship and a super regional debut.

“It’s never easy when you win your last game, but this season has been so special,” Rittman told reporters following the Tigers’ final loss late Friday night.

Rittman couldn’t help but think back to what his program has accomplished in such a short period of time. Clemson has only played two full seasons of softball after its inaugural 2020 campaign was canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Yet the Tigers already have 105 wins, an ACC regular-season title and a pair of conference tournament title game appearances.

As for the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers have just two goals they have yet to reach outside of hosting their own super regional: Getting to the WCWS and winning it. Senior infielder Cammy Pereira looked to the team that kept Clemson from potentially accomplishing that this year as a reference for the kind of staying power the Tigers could have as they grow older as a program.

Oklahoma State, which has been playing softball since the 1970s, has made all four of its WCWS appearances since 2011. The Cowgirls are making their third consecutive trip this year.

“That’s really a testament to a team like Oklahoma State,” Pereira said. “You see their wall covered with all the accolades since back in the ‘90s. We’ve been around for two and a half years, so that will be something that I’m looking forward to seeing in the future is our wall covered like that as well because this place is only going up from here.”

Clemson has a young nucleus that should keep the Tigers among the ACC’s elite should it return intact next season, most notably two-way star and all-conference first-teamer Valerie Cagle. All of the Tigers’ other all-ACC performers this season – pitcher Millie Thompson, shortstop Alia Logoleo, outfielder McKenzie Clark and catcher Aby Vieira – were also sophomores or freshmen.

Clark made a point to thank the upperclassmen who helped show the younger players the ropes, including five outgoing seniors who all transferred into the program during its infancy. Rittman said his first group of seniors will be missed.

“They kind of set the standard for this program for years to come,” Rittman said. “They’ve left a legacy.”

With the help of their guidance, Clark said the program is in solid position to get where it ultimately wants to be this time of year.

“(The seniors) have given us opportunities. They’ve given us wisdom,” Clark said. “They’ve given us all the tools that we need for the next few years to come.”

