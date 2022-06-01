Two Clemson baseball players enter transfer portal

The attrition to Clemson’s baseball roster in the wake of Monte Lee’s firing has begun.

Two players intend to transfer after news of Lee’s dismissal as the Tigers’ head coach came down Tuesday. Catcher Jonathan French and outfielder Dylan Brewer have each entered the transfer portal, according to a source.

Both third-year sophomores, Brewer and French combined for 76 starts this season. Brewer finished the season hitting .208 with four home runs and 24 RBIs in 46 games. French, who started 37 of the 44 games he played, hit eight homers and drove in 28 runs.

An Under Armour All-American in high school, French played 75 games for the Tigers the last two seasons after redshirting in 2020. Brewer, a Latta native, played 111 games over three seasons at Clemson.

Lee was fired after seven seasons at the helm. The Tigers made a regional in each of his first four seasons but have missed consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time since the 1985-86 seasons.