Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 2, Afternoon Session

The Clemson Insider was on hand for Day 2 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Thursday, June 2. Here are our notes and observations from the afternoon session of Thursday’s Swinney Camp.

— Rockwall (Texas) 2023 four-star wide receiver Noble Johnson (pictured above) arrived for the afternoon session of Thursday’s Swinney Camp. Johnson, who 247Sports considers to be the No. 41 ranked receiver in the class of 2023, is believed to be a prime contender for a potential offer. His arrival on campus didn’t go noticed and he quickly and not so quietly became the sole focus of the top receiver group.

— Another prospect that we think could be offered later this evening is North Oconee (Bogart, Ga.) 2023 three-star defensive back Khalil Barnes. He worked out during the morning session and informed TCI that Mickey Conn just wanted him to watch the afternoon portion of events and that they would be talking later.

— We continued to be impressed with East Lincoln (Denver, N.C.) 2023 three-star linebacker Ben Cutter, who was hands down one of the best prospects on campus Thursday. Cutter has worked on speed training and agility this past offseason and certainly looks the part.

— Carrollwood Day School (Tampa, Fla.) four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin did not work out Thursday, but we did see him being escorted by a recruiting staffer. He served as a spectator after picking up an offer from the Tigers Wednesday.

— While we previously reported that Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic 2024 four-star tight end Jack Larsen would be visiting Thursday, we did not mention that he would not be arriving until 3 p.m. this afternoon. That’s because Larsen was finishing his end-of-year exams and couldn’t make the camp. Larsen is certainly a player we could see being offered, once Clemson dishes out a tight end offer in the class of 2024.

— Some other wide receiver prospects that stood out and that we view to be a bit underrated are Ridge View (Columbia, S.C.) three-star Zion Agnew and 2023 athlete Adonis McDaniel, as well as Paetow (Katy, Texas) 2023 WR Justin Stevenson. We recently wrote on Stevenson, whose recruitment is expected to take off this summer and he will soon be rated among the top 100 players in a state that’s rich with talent.

— IMG Academy’s (Bradenton, Fla.) 2025 WR Winston Watkins received a lot of attention from Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham during the afternoon session.

— We messaged briefly with Moody (Ala.) 2023 three-star WR Davion Dozier, who told us that he thought everything this morning went good and that he had a great camp. According to Dozier, Grisham said he was glad that he came because he wanted to see how he could move. Dozier moved better than Grisham thought he would as a bigger body. Grisham also told him that he’ll stay in touch and he’s ready to see what Dozier does this upcoming season.

