Hall updates post-surgery rehab

PJ Hall offered a look this week into his rehab following the foot surgery he underwent earlier this offseason.

As evidenced by multiple social media posts, Clemson’s standout basketball player is out of the walking boot he initially wore after having surgery to repair a fracture in the fourth metatarsal of his left foot. On Friday, Hall posted a story to his Instagram account that showed the 6-foot-10, 240-pounder doing some simulated running for the first time since the operation in March.

“First time jogging,” Hall captioned the short video clip.

Hall also posted some photos earlier in the week of himself getting some shots up inside Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson coach Brad Brownell said last month he thought Hall would largely be out of action until mid-July, but it looks like that timeline could be accelerating. The Tigers are slated to compete during a foreign tour to France in early August.

Hall averaged a team-high 15.5 points despite dealing with painful flareups throughout last season, earning all-ACC honorable mention honors.

