Clemson ‘serious’ contender for No. 1-ranked Palmetto State prospect

This past week, Clemson pulled the trigger on an offer to a four-star offensive lineman ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

Dillon (S.C.) High School tackle Josiah Thompson announced the offer from the Tigers on Thursday, June 2.

“It feels awesome to have another opportunity to play at the next level in the ACC conference,” Thompson told The Clemson Insider.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pound rising junior found out about the offer through his head coach at Dillon, Kelvin Roller.

“My high school head coach informed me that Clemson was offering,” Thompson said. “I was so excited and blessed to earn it.”

He wasn’t the only one in his family fired up about the offer from the Tigers.

“My parents were excited as well,” Thompson said, “because we had family and friends that attended Clemson.”

Thompson has been building a relationship with Thomas Austin, and when he extended the offer, Clemson’s offensive line coach conveyed a message to the nation’s No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2024 class, as ranked by both 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite.

“The overall message from Coach TA was to keep working,” Thompson said.

Thompson most recently traveled to Clemson on March 12, when he had an “amazing” visit with his family, and he plans to return to Tiger Town in the near future.

“It will most definitely be this summer when I visit,” he said.

Clemson joined schools such as South Carolina, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Louisville, Miami, Florida State, NC State, Michigan State and Notre Dame on Thompson’s offer list.

Where does Clemson stand in Thompson’s recruitment now that the Tigers have officially entered the mix for his services with Thursday’s offer?

“With it being a home-state school, they will be serious contenders,” he said.

In addition to being ranked as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina and No. 4 offensive tackle nationally for the 2024 class by 247Sports, the same service considers him to be the No. 99 overall prospect in the country for his class regardless of position.

