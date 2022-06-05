The Newcomer Files: Hunter Johnson

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley, Sherrod Covil Jr., Robert Gunn III and Kylon Griffin. Next up is Johnson.

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 215 pounds

Class: Super senior (one year of eligibility remaining)

Previous school: Northwestern

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Johnson isn’t new at all to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and his program. The veteran signal caller is back for his second stint at Clemson after a college career that hasn’t gone quite the way the former five-star recruit had planned. Initially part of Clemson’s 2017 recruiting class, Johnson transferred after that season once the Tigers had both Kelly Bryant and Trevor Lawrence, then an incoming freshman, on the roster. But Johnson played in just 11 games over three seasons at Northwestern, completing 51% of his passes with five touchdown tosses and eight interceptions. For his career, Johnson has completed 116 of 210 passes for 1,090 yards and seven touchdowns.

Swinney revealed Johnson was originally going to return to the program to work on his MBA while simultaneously serving as a graduate assistant next season before learning Johnson still had his COVID year to use as a player. Johnson’s primary role this fall will be mentoring incumbent D.J. Uiagalelei, blue-chip freshman Cade Klubnik and the rest of the quarterbacks while also providing some needed depth and experience at the position. Johnson, who will compete with former walk-ons Hunter Helms and Billy Wiles for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart, is one of just three quarterbacks on the roster that has played more than one game in college.